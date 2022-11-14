‘Modi, Modi’ slogan, black flags shown to Owaisi in Surat election campaign| Video

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was shown black flags and faced 'Modi, Modi' slogans as he addressed a rally in poll-bound Gujarat's Surat Sunday. News agency ANI shared a video in which people can be seen hooting as they wave black flags during Owaisi’s speech.

Owaisi was campaigning for his party for next month's assembly election.

In his speech he referred to the row over the 'justness' of 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for those from Economically Weaker Sections - a law upheld by the Supreme Court last week. He attacked the BJP on this issue and called the quota 'unconstitutional'.

"I said back then also (in Parliament)… it's a fraud the (Narendra) Modi government is doing… shattering dreams of Baba Saheb Ambedkar by making such a law… it is an upper caste law."

He continued his attack by declaring 'soon reservation will be based on income and BJP-RSS will take away caste-based reservation' and also targeting the BJP for failing to bring back black money from abroad - a promise made by ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The AIMIM boss also hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party - seen by some as the BJP's biggest challenge in retaining control of Gujarat.

Owaisi called the AAP 'chota (small) recharge'.

Gujarat will vote in two phases - on December 1 and 5 - with results due on December 8.

