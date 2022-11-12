Gujarat assembly election: Congress truck pulls BJP vehicle. AAP says shows their 'ILU-ILU'

Sharing a clip on Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have an ‘understanding’ that the grand old party will help BJP retain power in poll-bound Gujarat.

“Congress is trying its best to save BJP's stalled election vehicle in Gujarat. This is the story of ILU-ILU of BJP and Congress in elections,” tweeted the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, referencing the song ‘I love you’ (ILU) from the 1991 Bollywood film ‘Saudagar.’

The video shows a mini-truck of the BJP, pasted with publicity material for the upcoming polls, being pulled out of a muddy roadside by another mini-truck, decked with Congress campaign material. Taking a shot at this, the AAP used the phrase ‘stalled election vehicle’ as a pun to re-emphasise its claim the saffron party is on the verge of losing power in the western state.

According to AAP and DeshGujarat, an Ahmedabad-based information portal, the video is from Gujarat, but it is not known where the incident took place.

In the run-up to the upcoming polls, the AAP has repeatedly claimed the BJP and Congress have an ‘understanding’ with each other. The grand old party, on the other hand, accuses the AAP of being the ruling dispensation's ‘B team,’ as it ‘cuts the anti-BJP votes, which would otherwise go to the Congress.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state will poll on December 1 and 5, while votes for all 182 constituencies will be counted on December 8. The BJP has been in power here since 1995, and Congress the principal opposition. However, this time, the AAP is campaigning aggressively here, hoping to form its government in a third state, after Delhi and Punjab.

Opinion polls project a win for the incumbent government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail