No 'nanad-bhabhi' tussle: BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja quashes feud reports with Congress campaigner and sister-in-law

BJP's Jamnagar candidate Rivaba Jadeja said on Saturday that there is no “nanad-bhabhi” tussle between her and sister-in-law Naina Jadeja ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections. Rivaba is the wife of Indian cricketer, Ravindra Jadeja, while Naina is his sister. Rivaba, who joined the saffron camp three years ago, is the party's candidate from the Jamanagar seat in the forthcoming polls. Meanwhile, Naina is campaigning for the Congress candidate from the same constituency.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rivaba refuted all rumours of feud in the family due to her and Naina's political engagements, saying they simply believe in different ideologies.

She further stated that this is not the first time when two persons from the same family have different ideologies. ""Even on our hands, all fingers are not equal in size, similarly ideologies too can be different. My sister-in-law is influenced by some other ideology and is working for it, in the same way, I am influenced by BJP and am fulfilling my duties. There is only a difference of opinion and no personal differences between the two of us. During this peak election time, we obviously don't get the time to sit together," Rivaba was quoted as saying by ANI.

Last week, Rivaba was announced as one of the candidates in the BJP's first list for the Gujarat assembly elections. She replaced sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja as the BJP face for the Jamnagar (North) seat after he was denied a ticket.

Rivaba was supported by her husband at a BJP event in Jamnagar on Monday before she filed her nomination as a party candidate. On Sunday, Ravindra posted a video on his Twitter account, asking for support for his wife. “My dear Jamnagar residents and all cricket fans. As you all know that here Gujarat assembly elections are progressing fast like T20 cricket. BJP has made my wife Rivaba candidate. She is going to file nomination papers on November 14. It is your responsibility to create an atmosphere of victory. So, let's meet tomorrow morning,” the Indian cricketer said in Gujarati.

The Gujarat assembly polls are scheduled for two phases on December 1 and 5, and the results will be out on December 8. The BJP has been in power in the state for the past 27 years.

