AAP’s Gujarat CM candidate Gadhvi to contest from Khambhalia seat

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat Isudan Gadhavi will contest the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections in December from the Khambhaliya constituency Dev Bhoomi Dwarka district, the party said.

AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to say, “Isudan Gadhvi, who raised his voice for years for farmers, unemployed youth, women, businessmen, will contest from Jam Khambhaliya! Gujarat will get a new and good chief minister from the holy land of Lord Krishna.”

Responding to Kejriwal’s announcement, Gadhvi said that he is grateful for the faith imposed on him by the party and the people of Gujarat.

“I assure you I will serve the people of Gujarat till my last breath. Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat!” said Gadhvi.

Gadhvi, a former Gujarati TV journalist and the party’s national general secretary was named as AAP’s CM face for Gujarat earlier this month after the party carried out a public poll ‘AAP no CM’ before naming their candidate for the CM post. Gadhvi won with 73% votes in his favour.

Gadhvi hails from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community which forms about 48% of the electoral voters in Gujarat.

“People have a lot of hopes from Isudan Gadhvi. He has to live up to their expectations and work with them to build a better, prosperous Gujarat,” Kejriwal Kejriwal said on Nov 4 announcing Gadhvi as the CM candidate for Gujarat.

“All the surveys will fail and AAP will form its government in Gujarat. This isn’t the declaration of AAP’s CM face but rather the announcement of Gujarat’s next CM,” Kejriwal further said.

AAP has so far named 178 candidates out of the total 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat.

The state elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh’s result date. BJP is in power in the state for the last 27 years and is considered as BJP bastion.

With the AAP emerging as a serious contender, the elections in Gujarat will be a three-cornered fight with the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in the fray.