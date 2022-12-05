All eyes on exit polls as voting ends: Gujarat, Himachal gear up for results

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 05, 2022 05:57 PM IST

New Delhi: A poll official prepares to seal EVMs after end of voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station in Old Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI12_04_2022_000303B) (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

All eyes are on exit polls as voting has concluded for the second phase of Gujarat elections. The second phase saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah voting in their home states following a spell of massive campaigning as PM Modi held over 30 rallies in his home state, which he has served as chief minister earlier.

With the results expected on Thursday for both the states, exit polls will reveal the expected outcome shortly. (Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong). Apart from the state polls in Himachal and Gujarat, bypolls were also held in several states and the AAP and the BJP gave each other a tough fight for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The counting of votes for the MCD polls will be held on Wednesday.

Some of the exit polls that will shed a result on voters' sentiments are by ABP-CVoter, News 24-Today’s Chanakya, Axis My India-India Today, and Republic-PMarq.

2022 ends on high note with the last season of elections. Earlier, this year five states - Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa - had voted to elect their new governments. While the BJP had won four of the five states, Punjab had witnessed a handsome win of the AAP - a surprise entrant. It is yet to be seen if AAP will be able to achieve a breakthrough in Gujarat or the BJP will retain the state for a seventh straight term.

Topics
gujarat election exit poll
