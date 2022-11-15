Assembly polls: BJP to launch massive single-day campaign in Gujarat on Friday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will initiate a massive campaigning blitzkrieg in election bound Gujarat on Friday with the party instructing senior leaders and Union ministers to address rallies and small meetings in at least three assembly constituencies in a single day, according to people aware of the development.

The BJP is in power in Gujarat that will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 and has set a target of winning 150 of the 182 assembly seats. Though the contest has traditionally been a bipolar fight between the BJP and the Congress, this time the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also emerged as a challenger.

While senior party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in the state, the party has instructed senior ministers to be present in the state for the “carpet bombing” campaign on Friday, said a party functionary, speaking on condition of anonymity.

This is not the first time that the party is carrying out a focused canvassing schedule. In 2012 and 2017, the party relied on such carpet-bombing canvassing method to ensure its agenda reverberated across all 182 constituencies.

The BJP has also lined up public programmes for Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, Union ministers, Rajnath Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Anurag Thakur and party national president, JP Nadda among others.

“The party relies on door-to-door canvassing, rallies, small gatherings and events centered around programmes of the Prime Minister, such as his monthly radio broadcast, Man Ki Baat to reach out to the masses. This year too ahead of the first phase of polling, we will have senior leaders and ministers spread out across the state for interaction with the people,” the functionary said.

Prime Minister Modi, Union home minister, Amit Shah and chief minister, Bhupendra Patel will address rallies in the state.

