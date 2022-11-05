Congress never prioritised development, says PM Modi in Himachal. Makes a vax jibe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress never priritised the development of Himachal Pradesh, but the BJP fulfilled all the promises it had made to the people of the hill state. He made the statement during a rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in the hill state.

“Making false promises and giving false guarantees has been an old trick of the Congress. It never gave priority to the development of Himachal. The BJP has fulfilled its promises made to the people,” Modi said while addressing voters in Mandi.

Accusing the Congress of corruption, the Prime Minister said, "During its regime, the Congress always took commissions in defence deals. It committed scams to the tune of thousands of crores."

“We gave free vaccines. If there was a Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, then vaccines would have reached Himachal Pradesh the last. You (public) voted on the right button and that's why so much development happened,” he added.

He said that the Himachal elections are “very special” this time as each vote will decide the development journey for the next 25 years. "People know that the BJP means stability, priority to development. People of Himachal have decided to form a BJP government again," he added.

Further, he condoled the demise of the first voter of the Independent India who passed away at the age of 105 on Saturday morning. “On November 2, he voted for this election through a postal ballot. He fulfilled his duty before he died, it should motivate every citizen,” he said.

Shyam Saran Negi, who died at his house in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur, had voted through postal ballot on November 2.

Polling in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)