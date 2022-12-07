Himachal Pradesh Assembly election: All about Fatehpur seat

Himachal Pradesh's Fatehpur Assembly comes under the Kangra district and is another of Congress' bastions. This time around, Bhawani Singh Pathania has bagged Congress ticket to contest from the seat, displacing the incumbent Sujan Singh Pathania. Rakesh Pathania will contest from the BJP and Rajan Sushant from the AAP. Other prominent candidates in the fray include BSP's Tilak Raj and independent candidate Kripal Singh Parmar.

Eight candidates were in the fray from the Fatehpur seat in the last Assembly election held in 2017. Congress's Sujan Singh Pathania had defeated the BJP's Kripal Singh Parmar by a narrow margin (of just 1,284 votes).

It remains to be seen if Congress is able to retain the seat in the BJP-ruled state. The BJP is eyeing a return to power while the Congress would aim to regain its lost ground. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has emerged as the third factor and is hoping to leave a mark after its shock win in Punjab polls earlier this year.

Most exit polls on Monday predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in Gujarat while the fight for Himachal is predicted to be tougher for the saffron camp. However, most pollsters have put the party in the lead in the hill-state.

The exit polls Monday projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. Polling for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording an overall turnout of 75.6 per cent, surpassing the 2017 record.

