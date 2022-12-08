Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Full list of Congress winners

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: A head-to-head battle is underway in Himachal Pradesh where elections to the 68 Assembly constituencies were held on November 12. The Congress is hoping revive a lost ground against the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party. Meanwhile, the Jai Ram Thakur government fighing an anti-incumbency battle and seeking a second term.

The counting of votes began at 8am on Thursday. Exit polls predicted a return for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, even as the Congress is expected to give it a close competition.

Election Result live updates

Full list of leading/trailing candidates in Himachal Pradesh

As current trends stand, the Congress and the BJP are fighting neck-and-neck against each other with the saffron party trailing by a narrow margin against the Congress which is inching close to 40 seats now, according to the Election Commission. All eyes are on the final results now.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Full list of winners from Congress

S.No Constituency Name BJP candidate Winning/Losing 1 CHURAH (SC) Yashwant Singh Khanna 2 BHARMOUR (ST) Thakur Singh Bharmouri 3 CHAMBA Neeraj Nayyar 4 DALHOUSIE Asha Kumari 5 BHATTIYAT Kuldip Singh Pathania 6 NURPUR Ajay Mahajan 7 INDORA (SC) Malender Rajan 8 FATEHPUR Bhawnai Singh Pathania 9 JAWALI Prof Chander Kumar 10 DEHRA Rajesh Sharma 11 JASWAN-PRAGPUR Surinder Singh Mankotia 12 JAWALAMUKHI Sanjay Rattan 13 JAISINGHPUR (SC) Yadvinder Goma 14 SULLAH Jagdish Sapehia 15 NAGROTA Raghubir Singh Bali 16 KANGRA Surender Singh Kaku 17 SHAHPUR Kewal Singh Pathania 18 DHARAMSHALA Sudhir Sharma 19 PALAMPUR Ashish Butail 20 BAIJNATH (SC) Kishori Lal 21 LAHAUL AND SPITI (ST) Ravi Thakur 22 MANALI Bhuvneshwar Gaur 23 KULLU Sunder Thakur 24 BANJAR Khimi Ram 25 ANNI (SC) Bansi Lal Kaushal 26 KARSOG (SC) Mahesh Raj 27 SUNDERNAGAR Sohan Lal Thakur 28 NACHAN (SC) Naresh Kumar 29 SERAJ Jai Ram Thakur 30 DARANG Kaul Singh Thakur 31 JOGINDERNAGAR Surendra Pal Thakur 32 DHARAMPUR Chandrashekhar 33 MANDI Champa Thakur 34 BALH (SC) Prakash Chaudhary 35 SARKAGHAT Pawan Kumar 36 BHORANJ (SC) Suresh Kumar 37 SUJANPUR Rajinder Singh Rana 38 HAMIRPUR Dr Pushpendra Verma 39 BARSAR Inder Dutt Lakhanpal 40 NADAUN Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu 41 CHINTPURNI (SC) Sudarshan Singh Babloo 42 GAGRET Chaitanya Sharma 43 HAROLI Mukesh Agnihotri 44 UNA Satpal Raizada 45 KUTLEHAR Devender kumar Bhutto 46 JHANDUTA (SC) Vivek Kumar 47 GHUMARWIN Rajesh Dharmani 48 BILASPUR Bumber Thakur 49 SRI NAINA DEVIJI Ram Lal Thakur 50 ARKI Sanjay Awasthi 51 NALAGARH Hardeep Singh Bawa 52 DOON Ram Kumar Chaudhary 53 SOLAN (SC) Dhani Ram Shandil 54 KASAULI (SC) Vinod Sultanpuri 55 PACHHAD (SC) Dayal Pyari 56 NAHAN Ajay Solanki 57 SRI RENUKAJI (SC) Vinay Kumar 58 PAONTA SAHIB Kirnesh Jung 59 SHILLAI Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan 60 CHOPAL Rajneesh Kimta 61 THEOG Kuldeep Singh Rathore 62 KASUMPTI Anirudh Singh 63 SHIMLA Harish Janartha 64 SHIMLA RURAL Vikramaditya Singh 65 JUBBAL-KOTKHAI Rohit Thakur 66 RAMPUR (SC) Nand Lal 67 ROHRU (SC) Mohan Lal Brakta 68 KINNAUR (ST) Jagat Singh Negi

