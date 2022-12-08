Home / Elections / Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election / Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: Will Congress retain Dalhousie again?

Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: Will Congress retain Dalhousie again?

Published on Dec 08, 2022

Himachal Pradesh election 2022: In 2017, Dalhousie was one of 21 seats won by the Congress. Asha Kumari won the election upstaging Bharatiya Janta Party's DS Thakur by a margin of just 556 votes.

Dalhousie is among the most well-known locations in Himachal Pradesh.(Unsplash)
ByHT News Desk

Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: The Dalhousie constituency is all set to witness an intense battle between the incumbent Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022, the vote counting for which will be held on Wednesday. Dalhousie is a popular tourist destination located in the state's Chamba district.

There are a total of five candidates contesting from the Dalhousie constituency. Congress leader Asha Kumari who was formerly an AICC in-charge for Congress Asha Kumari is up against BJP's Davinder Singh Thakur who is the party's Chamba district president and AAP's Manish Sareen, while Rashtriya Devbhumi Party's (RDP) Ashok Kumar Bakaria and independent candidate Rinku ar also in the fray.

In 2017, Dalhousie was one of 21 seats won by the Congress. Asha Kumari won the election upstaging Bharatiya Janta Party's DS Thakur by a margin of just 556 votes. She had previously won the seat in 1985, 1993, 1998 and 2003, but lost to Renu Chadha of BJP in 2007. She again emerged as the winner in 2012 and in 2017.

The 68-seat Assembly of Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 12. According to an official Election Commission announcement, the state recorded around 74.54 per cent voter turnout this time.

