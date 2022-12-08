Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live : Counting begins, BJP eyes 2nd term
The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh election 2022 will begin at 8 am. The result will then be declared for the state's 68 assembly constituencies. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress face each other in the crucial election set to be crucial for incumbent chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.
The party which wins 35 seats will be declared the winning party with a clean majority in the elections. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to CPI-M, and two to independent candidates.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 08:01 AM
Counting of votes begins in crucial Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
The vote counting in the high-stakes Himachal election begins. The counting of votes for assembly elections started at 68 counting halls in 59 locations throughout the state. While the early trends would start coming in from 8:30-9 am, the final result would be declared when the election commission announces the official result on all 68 assembly seats.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 07:57 AM
Of relaxing with Golgappas, strolls and more: Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur ahead of results
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday appeared in a relaxed mood and was seen enjoying "gol gappas" at the Ridge in Shimla, accompanied by Himachal Pradesh BJP's organisational secretary Pawan Rana, party election co-incharge Devendra Singh Rana and BJP candidate from Shimla (urban) Sanjay Sood. The chief minister also took a stroll on Mall Road.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 07:51 AM
A look at the postal ballots in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
Total number of postal ballots received from absentee voters, service voters and employees deployed on election duty are 1,12,834. Out of the postal ballots issued to employees deployed on election duty, 52,859 have been received back by 6th December, state election commission informed.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 07:46 AM
How to check the results for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, you ask?
There are three ways to check the results:
1. Download Voter helpline app
2. Visit website http://result.eci.gov.in
3. Hindustan Times at your service
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 07:44 AM
What are the preparations for the counting process for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections?
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said 10,000 duty staff including the security personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements. Teams of returning officers and assistant returning officers have also been deployed to ensure smooth counting process in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 07:41 AM
Did you know this about the voter turnout in these elections?
Polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording a 75.6 per cent turnout. The turn out broke the 2017 record.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 07:38 AM
Which parties are in the fray
Besides BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are also in the fray.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 07:35 AM
High decibel campaigning for the elections
Himachal Pradesh witnessed an intense campaign with BJP attempting to return to power for a second consecutive term and Congress backing on its '10 guarantees' that the party listed out in its manifesto. The emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party as the third major political force in the state intensified the electoral battle.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 07:32 AM
When were the elections held
The elections to 68 assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh were held on November 12 and around 75.6 per cent polling percentage was recorded.
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 07:21 AM
Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll results
India Today My Axis India: BJP – 24-34; Congress – 30-40; AAP – 0; Others – 4-8
ABP News-CVoter: BJP – 33-41; Congress – 24-32; AAP – 0; Others – 0-4
Republic - P MARQ: BJP – 34-39; Congress – 28-33; AAP – 0-1; Others – 1-4
News24 – Today's Chanakya: BJP – 33; Congress – 33; AAP – 0; Others – 2
Times Now - ETG: BJP – 34-42; Congress – 24-32; AAP – 0; Others – 1-3
TV9-Bharatvarsh: BJP – 33; Congress – 31; AAP – 0; Others – 4