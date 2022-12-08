Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live : Counting begins, BJP eyes 2nd term

The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh election 2022 will begin at 8 am. The result will then be declared for the state's 68 assembly constituencies. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress face each other in the crucial election set to be crucial for incumbent chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The party which wins 35 seats will be declared the winning party with a clean majority in the elections. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to CPI-M, and two to independent candidates.