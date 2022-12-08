Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Promises will be fulfilled': Rahul Gandhi's assurance after Cong wins Himachal

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 05:14 PM IST

Congress has so far won in 32 assembly constituencies while is currently leading on seven seats in Himachal Pradesh, according to the latest figures published by Election Commission of India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked people of Himachal Pradesh for giving a decisive mandate.(Bharat Jodo Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh for giving a decisive mandate to his party in the hill state. He assured that the Congress government will fulfill all poll promises. In Himachal Pradesh, Congress has so far won in 32 assembly constituencies and is currently leading on seven seats, according to the latest figures published by the Election Commission of India.

“My heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for this decisive victory. Heartiest congratulations to all Congress workers and leaders. Your hard work and dedication truly deserve the best wishes for this victory. I assure you again, we will fulfill every promise made to the public as soon as possible,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Minutes after, Gandhi said Congress “humbly accepts" the mandate of the people of Gujarat.

“We will restructure, work hard and continue to fight for the ideals of the country and the rights of the people of the state,” he said.

Congress's disastrous performance in the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections may get it restricted to mere 17 seats, as per latest figures published by the ECI. The BJP registered a record-extending win in Gujarat and set to break its all-time record in state for winning the highest number of seats.

