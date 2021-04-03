At Wayanad rally, Amit Shah explains PM Modi’s ‘FAST’ vision for Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put forth a ‘FAST’ vision for Kerala, Union home minister Amit Shah said at a rally in Wayanad on Saturday for the upcoming assembly elections.

“F stands for Fisheries and Fertiliser, A means Agriculture and Ayurveda, S means Skill Development and Social Empowerment, and T means Tourism and Technology,” the Union minister said at the Kerala public meeting.

Amit Shah’s remark comes three days before the state goes to the polls on April 6 to elect the next government.

Hitting out at the Kerala government, Amit Shah said, “For the last two decades, Kerala's development has been stopped. Kerala was at the first spot in tourism in India and its literacy was at number 1 too. However, in the last two decades of the reign of LDF-UDF, there has been no growth and development. Kerala is now embroiled in corruption and political violence.”

The Union minister also took a dig at the two opposition parties saying, the LDF and UDF parties were confused. “They fight each other here, but fight together in Bengal! Do Left and Congress do politics of ideology or just power?” Amit Shah said.

He also accused them of indulging in corruption and said that if either comes to power in Kerala, the situation won’t change. “The gold scam was done by Vijayan's govt. If you change it to UDF, solar scams will take place again. Nothing will change. LDF-UDF are very similar to the core, Amit Shah said in Wayanad.

Touching on the Sabarimala temple issue in Kerala, Amit Shah said that the Congress was sitting mum when Lord Ayyappa's devotees were being lathi-charged. “BJP-NDA strongly feel management of temples should be managed by devotees and not atheists,” he said at the rally urging the citizens to cast their ballot in BJP’s favour.

The BJP has field ‘Metroman’, E Sreedharan, who recently joined the party, as the chief ministerial candidate in the assembly elections in Kerala.

Kerala is set to witness a triangular battle between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India(Marxist)(CPI(M)), the United Democratic Front led by Congress, and the BJP.