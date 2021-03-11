CM violated poll code: Kerala Congress complains to EC

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging that he violated poll code of conduct and made many announcements after poll dates were announced.

In the letter to state chief electoral officer Tikaram Meena, the UDF leader said the CM had held two press conferences at the party head quarters on March 4 and 6 in which he announced new activities and policies of the government, flouting election code. He said once the election dates are announced, only the state chief secretary or the public relations department are entitled to make fresh announcements, if any.

“In these meets, he [CM] made many announcements violating the election code of conduct. He did this with the intent of luring voters,” the senior Congress leader said in the letter, requesting the chief electoral officer to take note of it and prohibit the CM from making such announcements till the poll code was in place. However, a government spokesperson denied the Opposition leader’s charges and said the poll officer was free to check details of press conferences.