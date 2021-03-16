Dalit woman seeking justice for minor daughters to contest against Kerala CM

The mother of two minor girl who were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Walayar (Palakkad) in 2017, said Tuesday she would contest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadom assembly constituency (north Kerala’s Kannur district) in the April 6 election.

Last month, the Dalit woman had tonsured her head to protest the “failure of the government” to take action against police officials who allegedly scuttled the investigation into the death of her two daughters.

The two siblings aged 12 and 8 were found hanging in their home in a span of 52 days in Walayar when their parents were at work in 2017. The case had seen many twists and turns since then.

Last year the Kerala Government had informed the high court that the case was not investigated properly and it was ready for a re-investigation. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation in January this year.

“I met the CM several times but he never kept his word. Some of the police officers who weakened the case were later promoted. Let people know what he did to the mother who lost two children. I am firm on contesting against him,” she said in Thrissur.

She insisted that she was not prompted by political parties. “Four years have passed since my daughters were killed. I am yet to get justice. The CM never kept his word. I am out for all mothers,” she said.

The ruling CPI (M) said the party was with the suffering mother but she was being used for political reasons by opposition parties and others. It said the latest move was part of it.

The Congress has welcomed the woman’s decision with the party’s state president Mullapally Ramachandran saying he will talk to UDF allies and will take a decision soon on supporting her. The last date for filing nomination is on Friday, March 19. The CM was not available for comments.

Dharmadom is a Left stronghold. Since the BJP had already announced its candidate (former state president C K Padmanabhan) from the seat it is unlikely to support the woman.

In 2019 a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court had set free four accused and passed serious strictures against the investigating team which triggered state-wide outrage. But the police officer who headed the investigation was later promoted.

The Kerala High Court later took up the case suo motu but proceedings were stalled again after the government announced a judicial commission.

The ruling CPI (M) is facing criticism as most of the accused are reported to be party workers. Last year one of the accused died by suicide.