Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja casts her vote in assembly elections.(ANI)
LDF will be voted to power for welfare measures, Covid-19 management: KK Shailaja after casting vote

Kerala assembly elections: State health minister KK Shailaja cast her vote in Kannur during the single-phase state assembly polls on Tuesday and said, "BJP has no chance in Kerala despite their "propaganda" through the media."
ANI | , Kannur
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 01:22 PM IST

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday cast her vote here in Kannur during the single-phase State Assembly polls and said that Left Democratic Front (LDF) will be voted to power for the welfare measures brought by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and containing Covid-19 spread.

"The Covid-19 mortality rate in Kerala is too low, 0.4 per cent. Kerala is thickly populated...We were able to contain the virus. Now the pace of the spread of the virus has declined,... it is lower than other states... We brought many social welfare measures since the start of the pandemic, such as the supply of food kits for needy people and community kitchens. We also supplied proper medicines for the non-Covid-19 patients. People are seeing all this and they will vote for us," Shailaja, who is contesting from Mattanur in Kannur, told ANI.

Targetting the BJP, she said: "I think BJP has no chance in Kerala despite their "propaganda" through the media. A "non-secular party" following the same economic policies of Congress have no chance in secular-minded Kerala," she further said.

The results of the Kerala Assembly polls will be announced on May 2.

