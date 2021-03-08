'New Kerala with Modi': NDA releases Assembly campaign slogan
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday released its campaign slogan "Puthiya Keralam Modikoppam" (New Kerala with Modi) for the forthcoming Assembly elections here.
The campaign slogan was unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a valedictory function of BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra led by BJP state president K Surendran at Shanghumukham.
Speaking at the event Shah criticised both Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) and urged the people of Kerala to give a chance to NDA to develop "God's own country" to number one state in the country.
"There is a healthy competition going on between LDF and UDF, not for taking Kerala forward but for doing scams. When UDF comes to power, it commits solar scam and when LDF comes to power, it does dollar, gold scams," he said.
Metroman E Sreedharan who joined BJP recently said that many had asked him why he entered politics at this age.
"I have only one answer to it. I was able to do many projects for the country. Now, at this age too I have the energy to work, which I want to utilize for the development of Kerala. That's why I joined BJP," he said.
"After covering 13 districts in the state, today the Vijaya Yatra reached here in state capital. The joining of E Sreedharan in BJP has irked both fronts. Only BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi can save Kerala. People here are seeking a change from the corrupt fronts of LDF and UDF. The reformers have dreamed of a Kerala which is not this Kerala," BJP state president said.
The closing ceremony also witnessed Kerala People's Party led by actor Devan merging in BJP and actress Radha joining BJP. Congress leader Pandalam Prabhakan and former bureaucrat KV Balakrishnan also joined BJP.
