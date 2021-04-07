Post-poll violence rocks Kerala, Muslim League worker stabbed to death in Kannur

A Muslim League worker was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of CPI(M) workers Kerala’s Kannur district on Tuesday night even as post-poll violence rocked many areas of the state. Police said two CPI(M) workers have been detained for questioning in connection with the murder.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front has called a shutdown in Koothuparambha assembly constituency in Kannur district, notorious for CPI(M)-RSS clashes, on Wednesday. League workers said 22-year-old P Manzoor was waylaid and attacked by CPI(M) workers near his house and his brother and some other relatives were also hurt while trying to save him. Suffered serious stab wounds his brother has been rushed to the medical college hospital in Kozhikode.

League workers said Manzoor was attacked for questioning bogus voting in one of the booths during polling and CPI(M) workers had threatened him dire consequences. League said the ruling CPI(M) was resorting to violence as defeat was staring on its face. As usual the CPI(M) denied any role in the murder.

In Kayamkulam in Alapzuha district two Congress workers were stabbed on Tuesday night and the party had blamed the CPI(M) workers. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had called on the injured workers. He asked police to take strict action against perpetrators.

In north Kerala’s Kasaragod a Yuva Morch leader was stabbed and he was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru. During polling on Tuesday the state had witnessed sporadic incidents. Many cases of booth capturing and bogus voting were reported from north Kerala.