Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / What makes electoral politics in Kerala unique?
kerala assembly election

What makes electoral politics in Kerala unique?

Kerala is not the only state where political power changes hands regularly. Tamil Nadu had this tradition for 32 uninterrupted years, until J Jayalalithaa led the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to a consecutive victory in the 2016 elections.
By Roshan Kishore, Abhishek Jha, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:11 AM IST
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ahead of the Assembly polls, in Kochi. (PTI Photo)

If the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) manages to secure a majority in the Kerala elections scheduled for April 6, it will create history. Kerala’s voters have rotated power between the LDF and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) since 1982.

To be sure, Kerala is not the only state where political power changes hands regularly. Tamil Nadu had this tradition for 32 uninterrupted years, until J Jayalalithaa led the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to a consecutive victory in the 2016 elections. Rajasthan too has been electing a Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in turn since 1993.

In Karnataka, the Congress and BJP have won alternate assembly elections since 2004. To be sure, the BJP was the single largest party but failed to secure a majority of its own in the in 2018 elections.

What makes Kerala’s polity unique is the fact that neither the CPI(M) nor the Congress, the leading parties of the two major political formations, enjoy the kind of political dominance which their counterparts (or units) in Tamil Nadu or Rajasthan do.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

LDF manifesto in Kerala promises pension for housewives, 40 lakh new jobs

Retaining Nemom key to BJP’s Kerala push

'Parties using Sabarimala issue to target govt': Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala: A state of multi-layered bipolar polity

An HT analysis shows that the reasons for this are to be found in the state’s uniquely multicultural society and entrenched pockets of support for various political actors in different parts of Kerala. Here are four charts which explain this in detail.

What makes Kerala’s polity unique is the fact that neither the CPI(M) nor the Congress, the leading parties of the two major political formations, enjoy the kind of political dominance which their counterparts (or units) in Tamil Nadu or Rajasthan do. (HT Illustration)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala assembly election 2021 udf ldf bjp kerala
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP