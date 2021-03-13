IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / UDF ally Kerala Cong (Joseph) releases candidate list for assembly polls
The UDF leaders had yesterday announced that as per the seat sharing agreement, 10 seats have been allocated for the Joseph faction of Kerala Congress.(HT File Photo)
The UDF leaders had yesterday announced that as per the seat sharing agreement, 10 seats have been allocated for the Joseph faction of Kerala Congress.(HT File Photo)
india news

UDF ally Kerala Cong (Joseph) releases candidate list for assembly polls

Senior leaders Advocate Monce Joseph MLA, K Franscis George, Thomas Unniyadan are contesting from Kaduthuruthy, Idukki and Irinjalakuda constituencies.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Kottayam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:08 PM IST

The Kerala Congress (Joseph) group, an ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Saturday announced the candidate list for the April 6 state Assembly election with party supremo P J Joseph fighting the poll from Thodupuzha constituency.

Senior leaders Advocate Monce Joseph MLA, K Franscis George, Thomas Unniyadan are contesting from Kaduthuruthy, Idukki and Irinjalakuda constituencies. M P Joseph, son-in-law of former minister and Kerala Congress supremo, K M Mani, is contesting from Trikaripur constituency.

The UDF leaders had yesterday announced that as per the seat sharing agreement, 10 seats have been allocated for the Joseph faction of Kerala Congress.

Kerala Congress (M) had last year severed its three- decade-old ties with the opposition UDF and joined the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), however, a faction led by senior leader Joseph remained with the UDF.

A legal battle following the split resulted in the Election Commission allotting the official 'Two Leaves' symbol to Kerala Congress (M) faction led by Jose K Mani, who joined the LDF.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala kerala assembly election 2021
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
File photo: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.(ANI)
File photo: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.(ANI)
india news

Sustained economic growth is key to India’s future': NITI Aayog CEO

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • He added that pushing India towards a high growth trajectory is a key challenge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers construct a brick house for shelter as the summer season approaches, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's three agri-laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (PTI)
Farmers construct a brick house for shelter as the summer season approaches, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's three agri-laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Permanent shelters come up at Delhi border as farm leaders warn they won’t budge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:34 PM IST
"These houses are strong and permanent just like the will of the farmers. So far, 25 houses have been built," Anil Malik of Kisan Social Army was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
india news

IndianOil helps bolster country's Covid-19 vaccination drive

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:31 PM IST
According to a statement released by IOCL, IndianOil is procuring cold chain equipment (CCE) like an ice-line refrigerator (ILR), deep freezer (DF), walk-in-cooler (WIC), walk-in-freezer (WIF), and refrigerated truck (RT), for handing over to the respective state governments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also raised the issue of people coming in from Maharashtra(ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also raised the issue of people coming in from Maharashtra(ANI)
india news

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in MP, Indore and Bhopal areas of concern: CM

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • Madhya Pradesh recorded 603 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the state-wide tally to 267,176.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier this month, BMC warned citizens of following Covid-19 norms during wedding celebrations or authorities would be forced to 'gatecrash' it.(REUTERS)
Earlier this month, BMC warned citizens of following Covid-19 norms during wedding celebrations or authorities would be forced to 'gatecrash' it.(REUTERS)
india news

'In our hands': BMC reaches out to Mumbaikars to prevent Covid-19 spread

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The civic body urged the citizens to take note of the rising graph of Covid-19 cases in the city and help in preventing the spread of the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample of an elderly resident of Dharavi during a door-to-door screening for Covid-19, in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI Photo )
A health worker collects a swab sample of an elderly resident of Dharavi during a door-to-door screening for Covid-19, in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI Photo )
india news

India’s active Covid-19 caseload over 2 lakh; 7 states contributing most cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:22 PM IST
India’s total active caseload stands at 202,022, which is 1.78% of the total positive cases, the health ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The guidelines have been prepared in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).(Pramod Thakur/HT File Photo)
The guidelines have been prepared in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).(Pramod Thakur/HT File Photo)
india news

Jal Shakti Ministry launches famework for water quality testing, monitoring

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • The guidelines specify work to be done in terms of surveillance and monitoring at the state, district, block/tehsil and village levels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressing a press conference.(ANI)
Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressing a press conference.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Covid-19 cases rising in 6 states says Harsh Vardhan

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu also said while free writing and expression are allowed in a democracy, they "shouldn't cause disaffection in society".
Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu also said while free writing and expression are allowed in a democracy, they "shouldn't cause disaffection in society".
india news

Don't do or say anything that could damage India's image: Naidu to RS members

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Stressing that the mantra for democracy is "discuss, debate and decide", he said let the government propose, the opposition oppose and the House dispose as there is no other way out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Virtual Bilateral Summit was held in September last year between PM Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.(ANI)
A Virtual Bilateral Summit was held in September last year between PM Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.(ANI)
india news

PM Modi reiterates Sri Lanka's importance to India's Neighbourhood First policy

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Prime Minister reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India's Neighbourhood First policy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters celebrate as DMK President MK Stalin releases the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly election at the party headquarters, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Supporters celebrate as DMK President MK Stalin releases the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly election at the party headquarters, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

DMK announces 12 out of 13 candidates for Puducherry Assembly elections

ANI, Puducherry
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The candidate for the Bagur constituency will be announced later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UDF leaders had yesterday announced that as per the seat sharing agreement, 10 seats have been allocated for the Joseph faction of Kerala Congress.(HT File Photo)
The UDF leaders had yesterday announced that as per the seat sharing agreement, 10 seats have been allocated for the Joseph faction of Kerala Congress.(HT File Photo)
india news

UDF ally Kerala Cong (Joseph) releases candidate list for assembly polls

PTI, Kottayam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Senior leaders Advocate Monce Joseph MLA, K Franscis George, Thomas Unniyadan are contesting from Kaduthuruthy, Idukki and Irinjalakuda constituencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hands over a cheque of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore to family members of Rakesh Jain.(PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hands over a cheque of 1 crore to family members of Rakesh Jain.(PTI)
india news

Delhi CM gives 1 crore compensation to family of deceased 'corona warrior'

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met the mother, wife and children of Rakesh Jain, who was working at the Hindu Rao Hospital in north Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The farmers said JJP had not backed the opposition's no-confidence motion against the Haryana government. In picture - Rakesh Tikait addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayatat in Kurukshetra earlier in February.(HT Photo)
The farmers said JJP had not backed the opposition's no-confidence motion against the Haryana government. In picture - Rakesh Tikait addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayatat in Kurukshetra earlier in February.(HT Photo)
india news

Farmers hold protest in Haryana's Kurukshetra during event organised by JJP

PTI, Kurukshetra, Haryana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:41 PM IST
A large police contingent was deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. The doors of the Circuit House, a state government building, were locked to prevent the farmers from entering its premises, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammad Jobayed Hosen Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala(ANI)
Mohammad Jobayed Hosen Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala(ANI)
india news

2 Bangladesh nationals repatriated after 7 years medical treatment in Tripura

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:32 PM IST
  • Mohammad Jobayed Hosen Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala said, "Two Bangladeshi nationals who were under treatment for schizophrenia at Modern Psychiatric Hospital in Agartala have returned to their families. They were detained after they illegally entered India."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP