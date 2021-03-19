IND USA
LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan (C) rleaing the ruling front's manifesto ahead of Kerala Assembly polls in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.
kerala assembly election

LDF manifesto in Kerala promises pension for housewives, 40 lakh new jobs

At the release of the manifesto, LDF leaders said the front was certain to retain power and the government intended to showcase more welfare and developmental works in the next five years.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:36 PM IST

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala on Friday released its manifesto for the April 6 assembly election making many new promises including pension for housewives and 40 lakh new jobs for the youth.

Releasing the manifesto at the CPI (M) state headquarters in the state capital LDF leaders said the front was certain to retain power and the government intended to showcase more welfare and developmental works in the next five years.

CPI (M) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan said the government will give pension to all housewives. When asked about this specifically he did not elaborate it saying the manifesto committee was busy finalizing the modalities.

He also said the government would raise all welfare pensions to 2,500 in a phased manner. (Presently aged, widows and other eligible people are getting 1,500 a month). He also announced a special package for fishermen and 50 per cent income will be ensured for farmers and others related to the agriculture sector.

“Educational and health sector will be ramped up to meet international standards and 40 lakh new job opportunities will be created in the next five years,” he said.

He also said that infrastructural development will be given special emphasis.

Some of the other promises include a 5,000-crore package for the coastal region, a special social policing scheme, increasing the base price of rubber to 250 a kg, building 1.5 lakh houses for the homeless and a progress report every month on developmental works.

He said the biggest achievement of the Pinarayi Vijayan government was a corruption-free regime in five years and the government took all measures to protect secular and democratic ideals.

“We are sure about the next five years. All poll surveys also indicated this,” said Vijayaraghavan. He said among 600 promises made in the last manifesto 580 have been fulfilled. When asked about the contentious Sabarimala issue he refused to say anything.

The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front dismissed the manifesto as a bundle of unfinished tasks and empty promises.

“Development took a back seat in five years. Only families of communist leaders prospered and wives of many got plum posts defying all norms. Youngsters are still protesting in front of the state secretariat against back door entry in government services,” said UDF convener and senior Congress leader M M Hassan.

He said the UDF manifesto would be released in a couple of days. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is the convener of the manifesto committee has toured the state extensively and met a cross section of the people including youth to elicit their opinion.

