kerala assembly election

Will LDF secure another term in Kerala? Assembly election results to be out soon

The counting is taking place amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic and Kerala is among the top states that are reporting the surge in Covid-19 cases.
Written by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MAY 02, 2021
Security personnel stand guard outside a strong room ahead of counting of votes of the Kerala Assembly election, in Ernakulam district on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

With just a few hours left for the Kerala assembly elections results, fates of 957 candidates are in the fray for the 140 assembly seats. The counting of votes will begin at 8am and early trends will start emerging by 9am.

The counting is taking place amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic and Kerala is among the top states that are reporting the surge in Covid-19 cases. All poll officials are ordered to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocol in counting booths. They are asked to carry negative Covid-19 report procured through RT-PCR tests conducted within 48 hours of the counting day. Rallies after the results or victory processions are also prohibited.

Many pre-poll and post-poll surveys have predicted a smooth win for the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). While the Congress-led United Democratic Front has said that the state will stick to its four-decade-old poll tradition of booting out incumbents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is hoping to increase their seat counts this time. In the last assembly elections, the NDA opened its account in the state by winning only one seat. It had a vote share of 14.96%.

Prominent candidates that are in the fray include Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former CM Oommen Chandy, ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan and actor Suresh Gopi.

The voting for the assembly election was held on April 6.

