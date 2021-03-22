'Women are much more powerful than men': Rahul Gandhi pulls out Aikido

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited St Teresa's College in Kerala's Kochi where he interacted with students. Gandhi is in the poll-bound state for campaigning.

While interacting with the students, Gandhi told them, "I will tell you a secret that men will never tell you, women are much more powerful than men."

Gandhi taught the students of St. Theresa College some principles of Aikido, a form of martial art. He is known to be a fitness enthusiast and is trained in Aikido.

Aikido has been developed by Morihei Ueshiba, as a synthesis of his martial studies, philosophy and religious beliefs.

This is not the first time that the Congress leader has shown his skills. From swimming with fishermen in Kerala to shaking a leg, Gandhi has done everything to woo the voters while campaigning.

Gandhi has been regularly visiting Kerala - he is also a Lok Sabha member from Wayanad - in a bid to strengthen the propects of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Though the voters of the state have alternatively chosen between Left Democratic Front (LDF) - which is currently in power - and UDF, this time the former's prospects look bright. And Gandhi is trying to turn the tide.

Earlier on March 1, he was at the St. Joseph's Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Mulagumoodu in Kanyakumari district, where he was invited to do a push-up challenge by Merolin Shenigha, a Class 10 student and Judo enthusiast.

A clip of the push-up challenge shared by Congress handles showed Gandhi seemingly giving up before Merolin. However, Gandhi then challenged her to do push-ups with one hand, saying, “Now, we can make it difficult". He then showed the student how to do a one-handed push-up, evoking cheers from the audience. Rahul also showed an Aikido move with a male student.

He then participated in what seemed to be a group dance with the students, moving in sync by holding and waving hands.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.