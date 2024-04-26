UP Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Eight out of 80 constituencies to vote today
UP Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Voting will take place for eight of Uttar Pradesh's 80 seats on Friday. These constituencies include Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, and Bulandshahr. Under the seat-sharing arrangement between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is contesting on 17 seats while the SP holds the remaining 63 seats. ...Read More
In the 2019 general elections in Uttar Pradesh, BJP emerged victorious, securing 62 out of 80 seats, with two additional seats won by its ally Apna Dal (S). BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while SP obtained five. The Congress Party secured only one seat.
Follow Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Voting Live Here.
Uttar Pradesh has already completed the first phase of voting on April 19.
The remaining constituencies will vote in subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, with vote counting on June 4.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in various regions of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh over the next five days.
Watch: Arrangements made for voting at a polling booth in UP's Meerut Cantt
Arrangements are being made for voting at a polling booth located in Meerut Cantt, Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: Security hightened in UP ahead of 2nd phase of LS polls
Increased security measures have been implemented in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in preparation for the second phase of polling scheduled for April 26. Visuals from Anand Vihar depict the heightened security presence.