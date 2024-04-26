UP Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Eight out of 80 constituencies to vote today

Polling officials carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) on the eve of the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election. (Hindustan Times)

UP Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Voting will take place for eight of Uttar Pradesh's 80 seats on Friday. These constituencies include Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, and Bulandshahr. Under the seat-sharing arrangement between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is contesting on 17 seats while the SP holds the remaining 63 seats. ...Read More

In the 2019 general elections in Uttar Pradesh, BJP emerged victorious, securing 62 out of 80 seats, with two additional seats won by its ally Apna Dal (S). BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while SP obtained five. The Congress Party secured only one seat.

Follow Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Voting Live Here.

Uttar Pradesh has already completed the first phase of voting on April 19.

The remaining constituencies will vote in subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, with vote counting on June 4.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in various regions of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh over the next five days.