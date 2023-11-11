Amit Shah's ‘three Diwalis’ message for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Madhya Pradesh would be celebrating three Diwalis this year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"One will be celebrated tomorrow... The second will be on December 3, when the BJP government will be formed. The third Diwali should be celebrated on January 22, when Lord Ram Lalla will come to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," the home minister said while addressing a rally in the state's Dhar city.

Madhya Pradesh will undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

During his address, Shah criticised the Congress party, claiming that it has always insulted the culture of India. He also highlighted the work undertaken in the Narendra Modi-led Central government in the last few years.

“Modi ji paved the way for building Ram Temple in Ayodhya, built Mahakal Lok, built Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, built the pilgrimage areas of Baba Kedar Dham and Maa Vindhyavasini, built Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, re-established Maa Sharda Peeth in Kashmir and honoured the Indian culture by installing Sengol in the new Parliament," the home minister said.

He also alleged that the Congress party works against the Dalits and Adivasis.

“They (Congress) remained in power for so many years, but they never made any tribal our President,” Shah said. “Modi ji made the poor tribal daughter, Draupadi Murmu, from Odisha, the honourable President, increasing the respect for tribals across the country.”

The home minister also warned the public against voting for the Congress, claiming that the party would not work in their favour.

“Congress has made Kamal Nath ji its leader here. But he will not work for your good. Because he has in mind to make Nakul Nath (Kamal Nath's son) the chief minister and Sonia Gandhi ji has in mind to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister,” Shah alleged.

He further added: “Those who work for their sons and daughters can never do any good to the country and the state.”

