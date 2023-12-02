close_game
close_game
News / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election / 'Prayed for Kamal Nathji's victory': Congress MP Nakul Nath ahead of counting in Madhya Pradesh

'Prayed for Kamal Nathji's victory': Congress MP Nakul Nath ahead of counting in Madhya Pradesh

ANI |
Dec 02, 2023 10:48 PM IST

Nakul Nath reached Simaria Hanuman temple, in Chhindwara and offered prayers ahead of the counting of votes that will begin tomorrow at 8 am.

Hours before the counting for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Congress MP Nakul Nath, who is son of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, expressed confidence that Congress will form the government with full majority in the state.

Nakul Nath, who is an MP from the family stronghold of Chhindwara, said he prayed for his father's success in the polls.(ANI Photo)
Nakul Nath, who is an MP from the family stronghold of Chhindwara, said he prayed for his father's success in the polls.(ANI Photo)

Nakul Nath reached Simaria Hanuman temple, in Chhindwara and offered prayers as Congress workers organised Hanuman Chalisa ahead of the counting of votes that will begin tomorrow at 8 am.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Nakul Nath, who is an MP from the family stronghold of Chhindwara, said he prayed for his father's success in the polls.

"I prayed that Lord Hanuman keeps blessing the people of Madhya Pradesh. I prayed for the victory of Kamal Nathji. We will form a government with complete majority," he told ANI.

Kamal Nath is the Congress chief in the state and was the face of party's campaign to oust the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state.

Nakul Nath said people have voted for a change in the state.

"Only a few hours are left for the results to be out. We only have to wait a few hours. The results would be out tomorrow in Congress' favour. I saw during the campaign that people want a change and people will vote in favour of Congress and will give their support, blessings to Kamal Nathji. We will get to know tomorrow. We are going to form a government of complete majority," he told reporters.

Most exit polls on Thursday said BJP has a clear advantage in Madhya Pradesh and predicted Congress would fall short in its poll effort in the state where it was expecting to gain from "anti-incumbency" against the government.

These exit polls predicted that the BJP, which has ruled the state for almost 18 of the past 20 years, is set for another term in office with a huge majority. An exit poll gave advantage to the Congress and another predicted that the two parties were on an equal footing.

Kamal Nath has played down the exit poll outcomes.

"I don't care about any (exit)poll. I have confidence in the voters of Madhya Pradesh," he told reporters on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh went to the polls on November 17 for 230 assembly seats in the state.

The Congress won a few more seats than BJP in 2018 assembly polls and Kamal Nath took oath as Chief Minister. However, in March 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with MLAs seen loyal to him, switched over to the BJP and Chouhan again assumed office as Chief Minister of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out