Assam CM's 'send to Moon' jibe at Gandhi family, warns Rahul Gandhi over 'Sanatana Dharma' row

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday yet again asked the Gandhi family to clear its stance on repeated remarks against ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and challenged Congress leader Kamal Nath to take the Gandhi family to Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra at Sironj in Vidisha district on Monday. (PTI)

"The Gandhi family must clear their stance on repeated remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma', otherwise they will face the anger of the country," the Assam chief minister while addressing a Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Sironj in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that 'Sanatan' (Dharma) was, is, and will always be. You can't do anything," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, speaking at a public event, called for the "eradication" of the Sanatana Dharma and equated the same with diseases like dengue, malaria, etc. It led to a massive controversy across the nation with several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders questioning the INDIA bloc (DMK is a partner in the alliance) and condemning the remarks of Udhaynidhi Stalin.

“Kamal Nath Ji calls himself a Hanuman devotee. I give them two challenges – take the Gandhi family to Ayodhya and tell Rahul Gandhi to expel those who abuse Sanatana Dharma from the party,” Sarma said.

"Kamal Nath Ji says that this (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) government has not done any work... I respect Kamal Nath Ji, but I would like to remind you that when I came to Madhya Pradesh 18 years ago, there were no roads, and no electricity in homes...In Shivraj Ji's government, there was agricultural growth, irrigation water came, roads were made, and Ladli Lakshmi Yojana and Ladli Behna Yojana were launched. Madhya Pradesh has become an example of a developed state," Sarma, who quit the Congress in 2015 to join the BJP, said.

Further, taking a dig at the Gandhi family, Sarma, “I have a request to the prime minister that next time he should also send the Gandhi family to the Moon through Chandrayaan.”

“They have problems with the G20 Summit. They have problems with PM Modi's Covid vaccine and they have problems with the PM when the government distributes free ration,” Sarma alleged.

Sarma also claimed that under the leadership of Modi, the BJP will win more than 150 seats in the upcoming assembly election of Madhya Pradesh.

“I came to Madhya Pradesh when Digvijaya Singh ji was the chief minister. People used to say that there is never a power failure here because there is no electricity,” Sarma took a jibe at the Congress veteran.

