Opposition’s INDIA alliance wants to destroy Sanatana Dharma: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Opposition’s INDIA alliance wants to destroy Sanatana Dharma which inspired Mahatma Gandhi to start a movement against untouchability. The prime minister was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a ₹ 49,000-crore petrochemicals complex in MP. (PTI Photo)

The prime minister was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a ₹49,000-crore petrochemicals complex at Bina Refinery in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

“On one hand, today’s India is showing its ability to connect the world. Our India is appearing as a world’s friend on global forums. On the other hand, there are some parties which are engaged in dividing the country and society. Together they formed an INDIA alliance which is also known as Ghamandiya (arrogant) alliance. Their leader is not decided yet and there is confusion over its leadership,” the PM said.

On September 2, Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, alleged that Sanatana Dharma is “against social justice and equality” and it should hence be “eradicated”, triggering nationwide uproar.

A Raja, another DMK leader also got himself embroiled in the controversy after he likened Sanatana Dharma to diseases.

Referring to a Mumbai meeting of the alliance, the PM said, “I think at this meeting they have made a policy and strategy to work in future. They have decided hidden agenda to attack the culture of India and faith of Indians. Their intention is to destroy the ideas, values and traditions that have united India for thousands of years.”

PM Modi cited examples of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, Swami Vivekananda and Gandhi adding all them embraced teachings of Sanatana Dharma.

“Inspired by the Sanatana tradition, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar did social work in every corner of the country and worked for women empowerment. It was the power of Sanatana that Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi was able to challenge the British by saying that she will not give up Jhansi”, he said.

“It was Sanatana in which Gandhiji believed throughout his life. The Sanatana inspired him to start the movement against untouchability and these people of the alliance, want to end that Sanatana tradition,” the PM said.

Gandhi followed Sanatana Dharma all his life and his last words were “Hey Ram”, Modi noted.

PM Modi also called upon people to remain alert and foil plans of those attacking Sanatana Dharma.

“Every Sananati in every corner of the country needs to be alert. By destroying Sanatan, they want to push the country into slavery for a thousand years,” he said.

Reacting to PM Modi’s comments on the Opposition’s INDIA alliance, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the PM always uses such platform to abuse the opposition parties.

“Look, who’s talking! The man who uses the occasion of a government function to abuse the Opposition. Stooping to his level, one could easily say he heads the GA-NDA coalition—Gautam Adani’s NDA,” the Congress leader alleged on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The Congress has been attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Adani issue and accusing the prime minister of not initiating a probe against the group after allegations of irregularities and stock price manipulation cropped up in wake of a US research report, a charge denied by the Adani group.

The prime minister added that Madhya Pradesh will play a key role in helping India become one of the world’s top three economies.

“Projects of ₹50,000 crore are being set up in Madhya Pradesh, which will give an impetus to the state’s development,” he said

Modi also announced that 75 lakh additional women in the country will be given free gas connections adding that ₹10 lakh crore has been spent for welfare programmes in last nine years.

PM Modi also thanked people for the successful completion of the G20 Summit which was held in the national Capital on September 9 and 10.

“The credit does not go to Modi. The credit goes to 140 crore people... Every child in the villages was aware of the G-20. It has bolstered their self-confidence. It was the team spirit that made it successful,” Modi said.

