BJP leader shares A Raja's remarks on Hindu religion: ‘creating hatred’

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Tuesday posted a video clip of DMK lawmaker A Raja in which the latter was purportedly heard calling the Hindu religion "a menace to the country and the world."

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Annamalai wrote, “DMK MP A Raja calls Hindu Religion a menace to India & the world…DMK is the principal reason for creating caste divide & hatred in TN, and the DMK MP has the audacity to blame Sanatana Dharma for the mess they made.”

In the video clip, A Raja says, “India is the reason for the global disease in the name of castes, dividing people on caste lines...Indians living in other countries also propagating castes in the name of Hindu religion, so Hindu religion is the biggest menace not only to India, now it becomes menace to the entire world....”

Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin's remark on ‘Sanatana dharma’ triggered a political row a few days earlier. Udayanidhi, son of chief minister MK Stalin, said, “Few things cannot be opposed; they should only be abolished. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or coronavirus, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated.”

The remarks sparked outrage, with several political leaders urging for legal action to be taken against the minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the minister's comment saying that it needed a "proper response".

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya targeted Congress over the controversy and said, “Rahul Gandhi speaks of 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' but Congress ally DMK's scion talks about eradicating Sanatana Dharma. Congress's silence is support for this genocidal call. INDIA Alliance, true to its name, if given an opportunity, will annihilate the millennia-old civilisation that is Bharat."

A Raja had then backed Udayanidhi's comments on Sanatana Dharma.

"I am prepared to give answers for all cabinet ministers if the Prime Minister convenes the meeting and let them permit me..." he added.

(With inputs from agencies)