‘Shivraj ji won’t be jobless, will go to Mumbai’: Kamal Nath’s ‘good actor’ dig at MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Sunday asserted that the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be defeated in the upcoming state elections and people will bid farewell to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Congress leader Kamal Nath and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nath, however, said that despite facing defeat in the upcoming state polls, CM Shivraj wouldn't be unemployed. Nath humorously hinted at Chouhan's potential career shift to acting, attributing it to his perceived acting skills.

During a public rally in the Rehli assembly seat of Sagar district, Nath criticised the ruling BJP government, accusing it of relying on "police, money, and administration" to sustain its power. He predicted that the people of Madhya Pradesh would bid farewell to Chouhan after the elections.

“… Shivraj Singh ji will not be jobless, though he would not be the chief minister. He is a good actor and will go to Mumbai to pursue an acting career there and bring glory to Madhya Pradesh,” he further claimed while addressing a gathering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Highlighting unfulfilled promises, Kamal Nath said Chouhan pledged to provide one lakh jobs for the youth but even existing government posts remained vacant. He urged the public to defeat Chouhan, naming him as an "announcement machine" operating at double speed.

“Leave it aside, at least they should have filled the backlog of posts (lying vacant) in the government,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP's election manifesto, Kamal Nath, who is eyeing for CM seat, claimed that BJP lacked original vision, accusing them of copying initiatives from the Congress. "They just copy everything... They don't have any vision of their own...they just copy what Congress is doing...," Kamal Nath said.

In response, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar defended the BJP, asserting their commitment to delivering on promises. He countered Nath's claims, challenging the former Chief Minister's ability to fulfill commitments during his tenure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Congress cannot say anything apart from this. The world knows that the BJP does what it says...MP Congress president and former CM Kamal Nath could not fulfil whatever he said,” Union agriculture minister said.

The single-phase polling in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 17. Counting of votes in all the states will be conducted on December 3.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON