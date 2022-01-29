Manipur MLA Md Ashab Uddin resigns from assembly ahead of polls

IMPHAL: With a month to go for the Manipur assembly elections, Independent MLA Md Ashab Uddin resigned from the membership of Manipur Legislative Assembly on Friday.

“MLA Md Ashab Uddin elected from 40-Jiribam assembly constituency, has resigned his membership from the Manipur legislative assembly,” assembly secretary K Meghajit Singh said in an official bulletin issued here on Friday.

“Consequent upon his resignation, 40-Jiribam Assembly Constituency is now lying vacant with effect from Friday,the 28th January 2022.”

With Md Ashab Uddin’s resignation, altogether eight assembly constituencies are lying vacant in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

Md Ashab Uddin couldn’t be contacted for his comment. He has joined the Janata Dal United, according to a report in the Sangai Express.

MLA Md Ashab Uddin had been supporting the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur since its formation after 2017 assembly elections.

On January 10, Dr Chaltonlien Amo, a Congress MLA who represents Tipaimukh assembly constituency under Churachandpur district also resigned from the state assembly and later joined the BJP in Imphal.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party in the state with 28 seats but watched helplessly as the BJP, which won 21 seats, formed the government with support of four National People’s Party MLAs, four Naga People’s Front MLAs and one MLA each from Trinamool Congress, Lok Janshakti Party and Independent Md Ashab Uddin.

Manipur will go to poll in two phases on February 27 and March 3. In the first phase, elections will be held for 38 constituencies. The remaining 22 constituencies will vote in the second phase.