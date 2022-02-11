Home / Elections / Manipur Assembly Election / Manipur poll dates revised, voting now on February 28, March 5
manipur assembly election

Manipur poll dates revised, voting now on February 28, March 5

  • The change in the schedule comes after the Congress’s state unit chief, N Loken Singh, petitioned the EC to not hold polls on a Sunday — observed as the Lord’s Day by Christians.
Manipur elections will be held on February 28 and March 5. (Reuters) (For representation purpose)
Manipur elections will be held on February 28 and March 5. (Reuters) (For representation purpose)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 02:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The Election Commission on Thursday rescheduled the dates for the two-phase assembly elections in Manipur, which would now be held on February 28 and March 5, instead of February 27 and March 3.

The change in the schedule comes after the Congress’s state unit chief, N Loken Singh, petitioned the EC to not hold polls on a Sunday — observed as the Lord’s Day by Christians.

Catch all latest updates related to assembly elections here

Later, in a press release issued on Thursday, the EC said: “The Commission, having considered inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and all facts and circumstances in the matter, has decided under Section 153 of Representation of the People Act, 1951 to revise the dates of poll of General Election to Legislative Assembly of Manipur.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manipur manipur election election committee + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out