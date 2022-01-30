Home / Elections / Manipur Assembly Election / Manipur polls: BJP names all 60 candidates, CM Biren Singh in fray from Heingang
manipur assembly election

Manipur polls: BJP names all 60 candidates, CM Biren Singh in fray from Heingang

BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav said the party will form a government with more than two/third majority in Manipur where the Assembly election will be held in two phases.
File photo of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.&nbsp;
File photo of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. 
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 01:46 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced candidates for all 60 Assembly seats for the upcoming election in Manipur. Chief Minister N Biren Singh will seek re-election from the Heingang constituency.

Earlier, BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav said the party will form a government with more than two/third majority in the northeastern state. The candidate was announced by Yadav along with BJP leader Sambit Patra at the party's headquarters in Delhi.

A day ago, Manipur got its first-ever good train since Independence, following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this will enhance the state's commerce and connectivity as goods from there will reach all parts of the country.

The Congress and five other political parties have announced a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming election. The other parties in the deal are the CPI, CPI (M), RSP, Janata Dal (S) and Forward Block.

Manipur Congress chief Nameirakpam Loken Singh said that the step has been taken to put in place a secular government after the elections. He was addressing the media at the Congress Bhavan in Imphal.

On Friday, Independent MLA Md Ashab Uddin resigned from the membership of Manipur Assembly. The MLA had been supporting the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur since its formation after 2017 assembly elections.

The assembly election in the state will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and results will be announced on March 10.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manipur election
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out