Manipur polls: BJP names all 60 candidates, CM Biren Singh in fray from Heingang

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced candidates for all 60 Assembly seats for the upcoming election in Manipur. Chief Minister N Biren Singh will seek re-election from the Heingang constituency.

Earlier, BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav said the party will form a government with more than two/third majority in the northeastern state. The candidate was announced by Yadav along with BJP leader Sambit Patra at the party's headquarters in Delhi.

A day ago, Manipur got its first-ever good train since Independence, following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this will enhance the state's commerce and connectivity as goods from there will reach all parts of the country.

The Congress and five other political parties have announced a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming election. The other parties in the deal are the CPI, CPI (M), RSP, Janata Dal (S) and Forward Block.

Manipur Congress chief Nameirakpam Loken Singh said that the step has been taken to put in place a secular government after the elections. He was addressing the media at the Congress Bhavan in Imphal.

On Friday, Independent MLA Md Ashab Uddin resigned from the membership of Manipur Assembly. The MLA had been supporting the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur since its formation after 2017 assembly elections.

The assembly election in the state will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and results will be announced on March 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON