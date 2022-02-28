Manipur polls: Congress expels candidate for supporting BJP rival

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Manipur Congress has expelled its candidate from Wangoi and ex-MLA, Salam Joy Singh, from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for supporting his rival candidate from the BJP, Oinam Lukhoi.
Voting began in Manipur on Monday for the first phase of state elections for 38 of the 60 assembly seats.
Published on Feb 28, 2022 12:17 PM IST
BySobhapati Samom

IMPHAL: Ahead of the first phase assembly elections in Manipur, the Congress expelled its candidate from Wangoi constituency and ex-MLA, Salam Joy Singh, from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for supporting his rival candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In an order on Sunday, the working president of Manipur Congress, T Mangibabu Singh, said that the former MLA has been expelled in view of multiple reports from party workers and leaders from 22-Wangoi assembly constituency.

The working president maintained that there were viral videos and other evidence against Salam Joy Singh for breaching ‘Disciplinary Rules’ of the constitution of the Congress party.

“Therefore, you are expelled from the primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect,” the order said.

According to news reports in Imphal,Salam Joy in Wangoi assembly constituency announced support for his rival BJP candidate, Oinam Lukhoi MLA, on the eve of the 1st phase of polling. He also called upon his supporters to support the BJP candidate.

With Salam Joy’s move, the Wangoi assembly constituency will be witnessing a straight contest between BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi and National People’s Party candidate Khuraijam Loken Singh.

Lukhoi, the agriculture minister in the BJP led coalition government in Manipur, had defeated Loken in the last by-elections of the Wangoi constituency in November 2020 by a margin of 257 votes.

Voting began in Manipur on Monday for the first phase of state elections across five districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi - for 38 of the 60 assembly seats.

The second phase of the Manipur elections will be held on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

