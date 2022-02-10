Home / Elections / Manipur Assembly Election / Manipur polls: EC revises polling dates, 1st phase on Feb 28, 2nd on March 5
manipur assembly election

Manipur polls: EC revises polling dates, 1st phase on Feb 28, 2nd on March 5

The term of 60-member Manipur Assembly ends on March 19
Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) sealing officers check EVMs and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs).(PTI)
Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) sealing officers check EVMs and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs).(PTI)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 07:01 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The Election Commission on Thursday revised the dates for elections in Manipur.

According to the latest Election Commission statement, the first phase of polling will take place on February 28 instead of February 27.

The second phase of polling is now scheduled to be held on March 5 instead of 3. 

The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.

Full election coverage link here

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manipur election manipur
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out