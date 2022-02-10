Manipur polls: EC revises polling dates, 1st phase on Feb 28, 2nd on March 5

The Election Commission on Thursday revised the dates for elections in Manipur.

According to the latest Election Commission statement, the first phase of polling will take place on February 28 instead of February 27.



The second phase of polling is now scheduled to be held on March 5 instead of 3.

The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.



