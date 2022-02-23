Manipur polls: First phase of polling on Monday

NEW DELHI: The first phase of polling to the 60-member Manipur assembly will be held on Monday followed by the second round on March 5 while the results will be announced on March 10.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the state has 9,85,119 men, 10,49,639 women, and 208 transgender voters. The voters include 41,867 people aged over 80.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which got 21 seats, formed the government in the state in 2017 even as Congress emerged as the single-largest party (28 seats) with the help of the National People’s Party, Naga People’s Front and the Lok Janshakti Party.

In Moirang, lawmaker Phairembam Saratchandra Singh is contesting on a Congress ticket after the BJP refused him the nomination. BJP’s candidate Mairenbam Prithviraj Singh defected from Congress to the BJP.

According to the ECI, of the 2,959 polling booths, 1,099 and 763 have been identified as vulnerable and critical. The polling will take place as per Covid-19 protocols under which the number of voters per booth has been curtailed. The voting time has been increased.