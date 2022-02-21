Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Manipur today

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday arrive in Manipur for campaigning ahead of the first phase of elections in the state on February 28.

In a tweet, Congress’s Manipur unit said Gandhi will address a public meeting and Congress workers at the party’s office. On Friday, Gandhi issued a video message saying they are going to build a new vibrant Manipur, which will show India the way forward. “Congress will come back to power.”

Former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, who is the Congress’s election observer for the state, will accompany Gandhi to Manipur.

“As history repeats itself, the Congress government will be installed in Manipur after the 2022 election and after 2014 at the Centre,” Ramesh said on Sunday. “The five-year rule of BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] in the state was misrule.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sarbananda Sonowal are scheduled to campaign in the state on Tuesday.

Manipur BJP chief A Sharda Devi said Modi has a vision for Manipur and the northeast based on proper planning and its execution with close monitoring.

Elections to Manipur’s 60-member assembly are scheduled in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.