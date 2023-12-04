Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Elections / Mizoram Assembly Election / Mizoram 2023 Live: Lunglei South, Thorang, West Tuipui, Tuichawng counting updates
Live

Mizoram 2023 Live: Lunglei South, Thorang, West Tuipui, Tuichawng counting updates

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 04, 2023 08:01 AM IST

Live counting updates for Mizoram 2023 assembly seats of LUNGLEI SOUTH, THORANG, WEST TUIPUI, TUICHAWNG on Dec 4, 2023

Mizoram legislative assembly election for 40 seats that recorded a voter turnout of 78.40% in the single-phase election was held on November 7. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly seats. Mizo National Front is the incumbent government in the state with Zoramthanga its Chief Minister.

Mizoram election result: Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the Mizoram Assembly elections on November 7.(ANI)

In 2018, Lunglei South constituency went to MNF's K. Pachhunga in 2018, whereas Thorang seat's sitting MLA is Congress' Zodintluanga Ralte. West Tuipui's incumbent MLA is Congress' Nihar Kanti Chakma and Tuichawng seat is ruled by BJP's Buddha Dhan Chakma. Most of the exit polls released on 30 November have predicted Hung assembly in the state. The MNF, Congress and ZPM have contested from all 40 states whereas BJP has fielded 23 candidates.

ConstituencyCandidatePartyStatus
Lunglei South (ST)RESULT AWAITED
Thorang (ST)RESULT AWAITED
West Tuipui (ST)RESULT AWAITED
Tuichawng (ST)RESULT AWAITED

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 04 Dec 2023 07:09 AM

    Counting begins at 8 AM, December 4, 2023

    Counting for all 40 Mizoram seats to begin at 8 AM on 4th December, 2023. Two days back date of counting of votes was postponed from 3 December 2023.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mizoram mizoram election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.