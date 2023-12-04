Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

Mizoram results LIVE: Counting updates from Kolasib, Serlui, Tuivawl and Chalfilh seats

Dec 04, 2023 08:02 AM IST

LIVE counting updates for Mizoram assembly seats of Kolasib, Serlui, Tuivawl, Chalfilh, on December 4, 2023

Mizoram legislative assembly election for 40 seats that recorded a voter turnout of 78.40% in the single-phase election was held on November 7. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly seats. Mizo National Front is the incumbent government in the state with Zoramthanga its Chief Minister.

A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the Mizoram Assembly elections, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(Rupjyoti Sarmah)

In 2018, MNF's K. Lalrinliana won with 33% in Kolasib and with 381% margin MNF's Lalrinsanga Ralte won from Serlui. In Tuivawl, Lalchhandama Ralte from MNF won with 39% votes and in Lalrinliana Sailo, who is now a BJP leader won with 40% votes

Most of the exit polls released on 30 November have predicted Hung assembly in the state. The MNF, Congress and ZPM have contested from all 40 states whereas BJP has fielded 23 candidates.

ConstituencyCandidatePartyStatus
Kolasib (ST)R. LalthanglianaBJPLEAD
Serlui (ST)RESULT AWAITED
Tuivawl (ST)RESULT AWAITED
Chalfilh (ST)RESULT AWAITED

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 04 Dec 2023 07:09 AM

    Counting begins at 8 AM, December 4, 2023

    Counting for all 40 Mizoram seats to begin at 8 AM on 4th December, 2023. Two days back date of counting of votes was postponed from 3 December 2023.
