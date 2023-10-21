MP assembly polls: Congress candidate Deepak Joshi faces protest during visit to constituency

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): A Congress candidate and former minister Deepak Joshi faced a protest during his visit to Khategaon assembly constituency in the district on Saturday.

A video of the protest has also surfaced on social media in which the protesters were seen showing black flags and chanting slogans against Joshi. The protestors also stopped Joshi's vehicle. There was a light scuffle with the gunman and the protesters broke the windshield of the vehicle.

Joshi is the son of saffron party ideologue late Kailash Joshi who had been the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and the Congress party has filed him from Khategaon seat in the district.

After the attack, Joshi wrote on X, "I have love in my heart for all my friends, my smile is a symbol of it. When a family grows, there is both collective happiness and collective conflict. I am an ordinary person. Honesty has been inherited, both your (referring to public) love and your anger are accepted."

Soon the windshields of the vehicle will be fixed and hearts (the public's heart) as well. Also, this oppressive government from Madhya Pradesh will be uprooted, he added.

He further targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that the price of a glass will be compensated by making BJP lose four assembly seats in the district.

"Price of a glass of the vehicle will have to be paid by losing four assembly seats in the district. It is my vow to the provocative leaders of BJP," he wrote. (ANI)

