Nagaland Assembly election result 2023: Key candidates and constituencies

Most of the exit polls have predicted a sweeping mandate for the BJP-NDPP alliance in the Nagaland assembly election 2023. Out of 60 seats, the BJP-NDPP combine is expected to win about 50 seats.

Here are the key candidates and their constituencies

Neiphiu Rio (NDPP) - Northern Angami-II

Chief minister Neiphio Rio' contested from Northen Angami. According to India Today-Axis My India survey of over 6,000 people, 25% want Neiphiu to continue as the chief minister. Rio has been the chief minister for four terms and is already the longest-serving head of government in the state. He is likely to continue as the CM for another term.

Yanthungo Patton (BJP) - Tyui

Nagaland deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton recently said BJP or any other national party can interfere in the matter of Nagaland's staple food beef. "Eating beef is no issue in Nagaland or in the entire northeast," he said. He is contesting from Tuyi.

Temjen Imna Along (BJP) - Alongtaki

Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imma Along is a famous social media personality for his humour. He is the minister of higher education and tribal affairs. Prime minister Narendra Modi recently praised Temjen Imna Along and said he represents the northeast to the world. "He represents Nagaland and the entire Northeast beautifully on digital platform. I too always try to look at all his posts," PM Modi said.

TR Zeliang (NDPP) - Peren

TR Zeilang is a veteran of Nagaland politics and served as the chief minister of the state twice. A seven-time MLA, TR Zeliang was a Congressman who left the party to form the Nagaland Congress which became a part of the Naga People's Front which joined the BJP-NDPP alliance in 2021.

Kuzholuzo Nienu (NPF) - Phek

Kuzholuzo Nienu served as a minister in the TR Zeliang government. He has been elected from Phek constituency four times in a row in 2003,2008,2013 and 2018. He was elected as NPF's leader in the legislature last May.

G Kaito Aye (NDPP) - Satakha

G Kaito Aye is contesting from his winning seat Satakha again. He has been winning this seat since 1998. Currently, he is serving as the agriculture and cooperation minister. Before the 2018 election, he had joined the JD(U) and then switched over to the ruling NDPP.

KG Kenye (NDPP) - Chizami

Former Rajya Sabha member KG Kenye is the NDPP candidate from Chizami.

Khriehu Liezietsu (NPF) - Northern Angami-I

Khriehu Liezietsu is one of the crorepati candidates of the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023.

N Jacob Zhimomi (BJP) - Ghaspani-I

An alumnus of St Stephen's College, BJP's N Jacob Zhimomi is the incumbent public health department minister.

Sharingain Longkumer (NDPP) - Aonglenden

Sharingain Longkumer is the NDPP candidate from the Aongleden assembly constituency

