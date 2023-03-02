Nagaland election: Former CM TR Zeliang ahead of NPF candidate from Peren seat

Former Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang is contesting againstNaga People's Front's (NPF) Kingudi Joseph from the Peren seat and is currently leading with over 16,000 votes.

Zeliang played a significant role in the state's politics for last 20 years. A seven-time MLA, the former CM was a Congress leader before he joined the Naga People's Front (NPF). Later, he joined the NDPP in 2021 along with other MLAs breaking the single largest party in the 2018 assembly election.

In the 2018 polls, the NPF won 26 out of 60 seats. The current strength of NPF in the state assembly is four. Twenty-one MLAs, led by party legislature leader and the former chief minister defected to the NDPP last year.

The counting of votes polled in the Nagaland assembly elections is underway. The northeastern state voted on February 27 and around 85.79% polling was recorded.

