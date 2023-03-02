Nagaland election: NPF's Kuzholuzo Nienu trailing from Phek seat, NDPP in lead

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
nagaland assembly election
Updated on Mar 02, 2023 12:40 PM IST

Kuzholuzo Nienu is among four sitting MLAs from NPF and is also the leader of the party in the state assembly.

NPF leader Kuzholuzo Nienu.(Twitter)
BySnehashish Roy

Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate Kuzholuzo Nienu is currently tailing behind NDPP's Kupota Khesoh with a marginal number of votes from Phek constituency. Nienu has won four consecutive elections from this seat starting 2003.

Nienu is among four sitting MLAs from NPF and is also the leader of the party in the state assembly. Under the TR Zeliang administration, Nienu held ministerial portfilio.

Ahead of the election, the NPF leader said he is ready for post-poll alliance with any political party to bring solution to the long-standing political issue in the state. He also acknowledged that Nagas cannot go on without the solution to the political issue.

NPF is contesting against the NDPP-BJP coalition in more than 40 seats. After being the single largest party in the 2018 assembly election, NPF lost 21 of its MLAs to the ruling NDPP last year.

In the 2018 polls, the NPF won 26 out of 60 seats. The current strength of NPF in the state assembly is four. Twenty-one MLAs, led by party legislature leader and former chief minister TR Zeliang, defected to the NDPP last year.

