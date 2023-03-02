Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nagaland election result: BJP's Temjen Imma Along leading in Alongtaki seat

Updated on Mar 02, 2023 12:27 PM IST

The education and tribal affairs minister had earlier defeated NPF's Benjongliba Aier.

Temjen Imma Along is contesting from Alongtaki constituency, one of the significant seats in the state assembly.(Twitter/@AlongImna)
BySnehashish Roy

Known for witty social media posts, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Temjen Imma Along is one of the key candidates in the Nagaland assembly election. He is contesting from Alongtaki constituency, one of the significant seats in the state assembly. This seat is reserved for the Schedued Tribes.

Temjen Along, who is also the state BJP president, had earlier defeated NPF's Benjongliba Aier and now looking for a second consecutive win. He is also the state's higher education and tribal affairs minister.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the estimated voters' turnout in the Alongtaki seat was 91.94%. Temjen Imma Along has a significant fan following on Twitter and known for his humorous remarks.

The minister is contesting against JD(U)'s J. Lanu Longchar and currently leader with over 5,000 votes.

Snehashish Roy

Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able....view detail

