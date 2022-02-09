PM Modi: BJP will win all 5 states, fake Samajwad denotes Parivarvad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence in the BJP winning Assembly elections in the five poll-bound states. In an interview with news agency ANI a day before the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi spoke on a wide range of issues centered around the high-octane electoral battle.

Reinforcing the BJP's Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas slogan, the prime minister said,"When we are in power, then with great energy and on a large scale we work with the mantra 'Sabka Saath, Saabka Vikas' (with everyone's participation, we ensure the development of all).

With the poll battle heating up, PM Modi denied there was any anti-incumbency.

“Wherever BJP has been given the opportunity to work with stability, there you will find an atmosphere of pro-incumbency and not anti-incumbency. BJP always emerges into elections with pro-incumbency,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Modi during the interview once again hit out at the Samajwadi Party, hurling fake Samajwadi jibe at the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

"Someone sent me a letter once that in Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh there were 45 people from the family who held some positions. Someone else told me all those around 25 years of age got the opportunity to contest elections. Is this dynastic politics is a threat for democracy?" he asked.Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been fiercely targeting the prime minister, accusing him of not clarifying issues like India-China border tensions and unemployment.Prime Minister Modi hit out at Rahul, terming him as a person who doesn't sit and listen in the House. He even repeated his dynastic politics jibe at the opposition.

"When dynastic politics takes place, family is supreme, save the family whether the party is saved or not, whether the country is saved or not, when this happens, what is the first casualty? Howsoever the son, he will be the party chief, the biggest casualty then is talent," he added.Full election coverage here

