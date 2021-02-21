IND USA
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy said (File Photo/ANI)
puducherry assembly election

Day before floor test, Puducherry CM Narayanasamy to meet MLAs | Key points

The fate of the Congress-led government in the Union territory hangs in the balance and will be determined on Monday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:14 AM IST

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy will on Sunday hold a meeting with his MLAs, the second this week, to discuss the floor test to be held on Monday. The ruling Congress slipped from the halfway mark in the 33-member assembly after four of its MLAs resigned from the cabinet. The crisis in Puducherry comes just months before the Union Territory goes to polls in April-May.

Also Read | Cong loses Puducherry majority after 4 MLAs quit; Kiran Bedi replaced

Here are some key points, a day before the floor test in the House:

1. CM Narayanasamy had met the MLAs on Thursday as well, immediately after orders for the floor test were issued.

Also Read | Puducherry floor test: BJP trying to topple elected govt, says CM Narayanasamy

2. The week began with the resignation of Puducherry health minister Malladi Krishna Rao on February 15, followed by that of MLA A John Kumar the very next day. Four Congress MLAs have resigned since January, including Rao and Kumar. The other two, then-PWD minister A Namassivayam and E Theepaindan, resigned last month and joined the BJP. Another MLA, N Dhanavelu, was disqualified last July for ‘anti-party’ activities.

3. Also on February 16, Kiran Bedi was removed as the lieutenant governor of Puducherry, and Telangana governor Tamilisali Soundararjan was given additional charge of the UT. Within hours of taking oath on February 18, Soundararajan ordered a floor test for February 22. The floor test, as per the LG’s orders, is to be done by 5pm on the day.

4. The test was ordered as, according to the Opposition, the Congress-led government has lost its majority in the House. With the loss of five MLAs, Congress’ strength in the legislative assembly has been reduced to 10, including the Speaker. It has the support of three DMK MLAs and an independent lawmaker. The Opposition claims that it has equal numbers, 14.

5. The Puducherry legislative assembly has 33 seats. Of these, 30 members are elected directly by the people while three are nominated by the central government. The Congress-led coalition earlier had 19 lawmakers, above the majority mark of 16. Now, with five MLAs gone, the effective strength of the House is down to 28 with the new majority mark being 15.

6. The legislative assembly will reassemble for a ‘special’ session on February 22, assembly secretary R Mounissamy announced on Friday. Narayansamy, meanwhile, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to bring down his ‘democratically-elected government.’

7. The floor test marks a challenge for Congress as it is on the verge of losing yet another government before the completion of its term. In March last year, its 15-month-old government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed while a similar outcome was just about averted in Rajasthan in July. In 2019, the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, too, had collapsed. The BJP formed governments in both MP and Karnataka.

8. The political crisis in Puducherry coincided with a two-day visit to the UT by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Related Stories

Puducherry CM held a meeting with party MLAs ahead of the crucial trust vote
news

‘Nominated MLAs can’t vote’: Puducherry CM confident ahead of trust vote

PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy.(Photo: ANI)
india news

Puducherry political crisis: LG orders floor test on Feb 22

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:31 PM IST
As four MLAs of the ruling Congress have resigned, the Opposition has claimed that the government has lost its majority and thus, the right to be in power.
Puducherry Assembly Leader of Opposition Thiru N. Rangasamy along with a delegation of MLAs submits a letter to Lt. Governor to direct Chief Minister proving the majority in the assembly at Raj Niwas, in Puducherry.(ANI)
india news

Opposition in Puducherry calls for a floor test

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The Opposition comprises the All India NR Congress, a splinter group of Rangasamy that holds seven seats, and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has four members.
Puducherry chief minster V Narayanasamy
india news

'Created problems with her interference': Puducherry CM reacts to Bedi's ousting

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Puducherry, which is witnessing a political crisis after the resignation of several Congress leaders from the V Narayanasamy government, is set to go to elections in April-May this year.
The direction from the President comes amid the political crisis where the ruling Congress-led government has been reduced to a minority after one more MLA quit the party on Tuesday.
india news

Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry LG amid political crisis in Union territory

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Tamilisai Soundararajan, the governor of Telangana, has been given the additional charge of the Union territory.
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction with members of fisherman community, in Puducherry.(ANI Photo)
india news

Puducherry CM translates fisherwoman's complaint as a praise to Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the community created much social media buzz after he asked for a separate ministry of fisheries for the fishermen community.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women during his visit to Puducherry.(PTI)
puducherry assembly election

No one can get justice without fearing consequences: Rahul Gandhi

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Puducherry
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:10 AM IST
When a student asked Gandhi how he felt about the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) members who assassinated his father Rajiv Gandhi, he said that he didn’t harbour any anger against them although he was pained by the killing.
Addressing the crowd about the ongoing farmers' protests in Delhi, Gandhi said that he considers fishermen to be the farmers of the sea.(Twitter/@INCIndia)
india news

'Farmers of sea': Rahul Gandhi interacts with fishing community in Puducherry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
puducherry assembly election

Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry today to launch Cong’s election campaign

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:37 AM IST
On Tuesday, the Congress lost majority in the 33-member assembly after an MLA resigned. Later in the evening, Kiran Bedi was removed as the lieutenant governor
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the media at a presser (HT Archive)
puducherry assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to visit Puducherry as Narayanasamy faces defections

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:16 AM IST
  • Gandhi's visit comes at a time when chief minister V Narayanasamy is facing a number of defections; his close aide and fellow minister A John Kumar of the Congress resigned as MLA on Tuesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting.(ANI)
puducherry assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound Puducherry today

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:47 AM IST
During the visit, the former Congress chief will interact with the people of Puducherry.
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing social media meet in Madurai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
puducherry assembly election

At Puducherry rally, BJP chief Nadda promises development, employment to youth

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Nadda is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to take stock of the party's affairs and poll preparedness months before assembly elections are due in the southern state and UT.
