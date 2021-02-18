Home / Elections / Puducherry Assembly Election / No one can get justice without fearing consequences: Rahul Gandhi
puducherry assembly election

No one can get justice without fearing consequences: Rahul Gandhi

When a student asked Gandhi how he felt about the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) members who assassinated his father Rajiv Gandhi, he said that he didn’t harbour any anger against them although he was pained by the killing.
By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women during his visit to Puducherry.(PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said “no one can get justice from the judicial system in the country without being terrified of the consequences” under the NDA regime.

Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while launching his party’s election campaign in Puducherry, where a Congress government is battling for survival following the resignations of several members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) ahead of the polls due in April-May. “Today, an Indian person cannot get justice from the judicial system without being terrified of what will be done to him,” he said.

Read more: 'I might get arrested for saying this...': Rahul Gandhi on Disha Ravi's arrest

He alleged that Modi didn’t allow the elected government of Puducherry to function for the last five years. “Through the office of the lieutenant governor, he is repeatedly sending you a message that your vote doesn’t matter,” he said.

On a one-day visit to Puducherry, Gandhi interacted with the fishing community, followed by a meeting with students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women and wrapped it up with a public meeting.

Have forgiven Rajiv case convicts

When a student asked Gandhi how he felt about the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) members who assassinated his father Rajiv Gandhi, he said that he didn’t harbour any anger against them although he was pained by the killing. “Of course, I lost my father and for me it was a difficult time. I felt tremendous pain. But I don’t feel angry. I don’t feel any hatred. I forgive,” Gandhi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
puducherry govt rahul gandhi prime minister narendra modi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP