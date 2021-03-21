Home / Elections / Puducherry Assembly Election / PM Modi to address rally in Puducherry on March 30
Puducherry [India], March 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in poll-bound Puducherry on March 30.
PM Modi will address a rally in Puducherry on March 30(YouTube/Narendra Modi)

BJP leader R Embalam Selvam told media persons on Saturday that the rally would be held at 4 pm.

PM Modi had addressed a rally in Puducherry on February 25.

The BJP is fighting the election in alliance with the NR Congress and AIADMK.

He alleged corruption in the Congress government that was headed by V Narayanasamy.

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6.

