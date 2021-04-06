Home / Elections / Puducherry Assembly Election / Puducherry records 77.90% turnout till 5pm in assembly polls
puducherry assembly election

Puducherry records 77.90% turnout till 5pm in assembly polls

Yanam constituency witnessed brisk polling from the beginning of the polling.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 05:58 PM IST
A voter registering name to cast his vote, at a polling booth, during the Puducherry Assembly Election, in Puducherry. (ANI)

Union territory of Puducherry, in its sole phase of election, recorded 77.90 % till 5pm across 30 constituencies, according to Election Commission data. While Yanam constituency has witnessed the highest turnout so far with 72.34%, Mahe recorded the lowest turnout of 57.52 %.

Voting began at 7am in all four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. Election Commission officials said that voter queues were swelling at several constituencies in Puducherry. Thirunallar and Thirubhuvani constituencies also reported voter turnout over 59%.

Puducherry is witnessing a direct contest between the Congress-DMK alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising the All India NR Congress (AINRC), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AINRC is contesting in 16 of the total 30 constituencies. The BJP is contesting on nine seats and the AIADMK is contesting on five seats. The Congress is contesting on 14 seats. It is supporting an independent candidate in Yanam. The DMK has fielded candidates in 13 seats. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) are contesting from one seat each.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Polling underway in Puducherry assembly elections

Single-phase Puducherry election on Tuesday, voting to be held on 30 seats

BJP will ditch AINRC after polls, says former CM Narayanasamy

AINRC promises statehood for Puducherry, no helmet-wearing in poll manifesto

324 candidates across 30 constituencies of Puducherry are in the fray in the polls. More than 1,000,000 electors will decide the fate of these candidates. The votes will be counted on May 2.

(with inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
puducherry assembly puducherry govt
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP