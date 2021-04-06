Puducherry records 77.90% turnout till 5pm in assembly polls

Union territory of Puducherry, in its sole phase of election, recorded 77.90 % till 5pm across 30 constituencies, according to Election Commission data. While Yanam constituency has witnessed the highest turnout so far with 72.34%, Mahe recorded the lowest turnout of 57.52 %.

Voting began at 7am in all four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. Election Commission officials said that voter queues were swelling at several constituencies in Puducherry. Thirunallar and Thirubhuvani constituencies also reported voter turnout over 59%.

Puducherry is witnessing a direct contest between the Congress-DMK alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising the All India NR Congress (AINRC), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AINRC is contesting in 16 of the total 30 constituencies. The BJP is contesting on nine seats and the AIADMK is contesting on five seats. The Congress is contesting on 14 seats. It is supporting an independent candidate in Yanam. The DMK has fielded candidates in 13 seats. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) are contesting from one seat each.

324 candidates across 30 constituencies of Puducherry are in the fray in the polls. More than 1,000,000 electors will decide the fate of these candidates. The votes will be counted on May 2.

(with inputs from PTI)