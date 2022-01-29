AAP will make Mohali number 1 city in Punjab: MLA candidate

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, campaigned at Premgarh, Dharamgarh and Kandala villages on Friday.

Kulwant said he was deeply indebted to the people of Mohali for giving him so much respect. Assuring victory, he said the people had made up their mind to wipe out all traditional parties this time. He added that AAP will form the government and make Mohali the number 1 city in Punjab.

Congress’ Mohali candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday said before supporting any candidate, residents should assess their past work and capabilities to perform in the future as per their expectations.

Sidhu was addressing an election meeting in Lakhnaur village on Friday.

He said the Congress had carried out numerous development works in Mohali constituency, and equal importance had been given to development of urban and rural areas.

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced industrialist Sanjeev Vashisht as its candidate from Mohali, he kicked off his campaign after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana, Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Phase 11 and Hanuman Temple in Phase 3.

Vashisht said his aim was to provide world-class facilities to residents and create maximum job opportunities by establishing IT industries of international repute.

Congress candidate from Dera Bassi, Deepinder Singh Dhillon, on Friday visited Ram Talai Complex. He said incumbent MLA, NK Sharma, was misguiding people in the name of development. He alleged that the last time Sharma had full command in all three nagar councils, he looted them instead of working for the public.

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate from Mohali Ravneet Brar slammed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, stating that for the past 15 years, the Delhi government had been taking water from Punjab for free. But they didn’t even provide drinking water to farmers who were protesting at the Delhi border for more than a year, he added.